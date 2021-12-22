New York Private School Threatens To Suspend Students Who Improperly Wear Face Masks

Horace Mann School in New York City threatened to suspend students without access to virtual learning options if they improperly wear their face mask on school grounds, according to an email from the Head of School.

Beginning Jan. 3, students in the “Middle and Upper Division” of the private school will be “sent home without access to remote instruction for the duration of a two-day suspension” if they require “prompting to wear a mask,” according to the Head of School Thomas Kelly’s email.

Kelly said that there are no students at Horace Mann who struggle to understand “the need to consistently wear one’s mask over their mouth and nose.” The email said that punishments for failing to properly wear a face-covering could extend to students’ abilities to participate in “co-curricular and interscholastic activities and events.”

“There will be no debating whether a prompt was once, twice, or thrice, if you need to be told to wear your mask appropriately, you will spend two days at home, and if it occurs a second time, you are telling me that HM is not the school for you,” the email continued.

Insane email from Horace Mann school in NYC. HM already has a vaccine mandate for 5+ and booster mandate for 16+. Now your kid can be kicked out if they don’t wear their mask correctly. pic.twitter.com/4FlNNDuyLq — Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 21, 2021

The New York City private school already requires vaccines for students aged 5+ and updated its policy to include mandatory booster shots for eligible students, according to the school’s COVID-19 vaccination policy. (RELATED: Four Colleges Mandate Booster Shots For Faculty, Student Body)

The school allows for medical and religious exemptions, according to the Horace Mann School website.

Horace Mann School did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.