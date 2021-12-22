REPORT: Georgia Quarterback JT Daniels Has COVID-19

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels reportedly has COVID-19.

According to Graham Coffey, the talented quarterback has tested positive for COVID-19 with a little more than a week to go before the playoff game against Michigan.

Outkick reported that Daniels is expected to be available for the College Football Playoff matchup against the Wolverines, but the program is “being cautious.”

BREAKING: Multiple sources have confirmed that JT Daniels has tested positive for Covid-19 and entered quarantine ahead of UGA’s CFP semifinal with Michigan… Other members of UGA’s QB room are in close contact protocol but have tested negative so far. Daily testing will ensue — Graham Coffey (@DawgOutWest) December 21, 2021

It’s important to note that we really don’t know what kind of role Kirby Smart has planned for Daniels against Michigan.

Stetson Bennett has been solidified as Georgia’s starting quarterback, but he didn’t look great against Alabama.

Fans have been begging for Daniels with Michigan looming on the horizon. Now that he’s tested positive for COVID-19, it’s unclear just what kind of impact he might have.

It’s a tough blow for the Bulldogs, and it’s just the latest reminder of how COVID continues to impact sports.

As a football fan, I want to see Georgia at full strength against Michigan, and I hope like hell Daniels is ready to roll. It’s just a tough shot to the gut that he tested positive so close to the CFP starting.