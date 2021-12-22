SURVEY: NBA Fans Reveal Why They Don’t Like LeBron James, His Attitude And Politics Rank High

NBA fans don’t like a lot of things about LeBron James.

In a survey conducted by Wetten.com/us, 33.6% of fans said they don’t like the Lakers star because he’s overrated, 23.4% dislike him because of his politics and 19.9% of people don’t like him because of his attitude on the court. An additional 10.7% don’t like him because of his attitude outside of basketball. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see a graphic breaking down the results below.

I can’t say these results are very surprising. In fact, I’d argue that the results are exactly what we expected. People have simply had enough of King James.

Kyle Rittenhouse said “f**k” LeBron James, and I agree 100%. Once LeBron stops taking money from China and focuses on human rights, I’ll be a lot more interested to hear what he says. Until he does, LeBron is nothing more than an uneducated bully. pic.twitter.com/w4jnSgdeC5 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 7, 2021

He’s got a terrible attitude when things don’t go his way and his politics really rub people the wrong way. Let’s not forget that this is the same guy who trashed Kyle Rittenhouse, but wouldn’t dare criticize the Chinese dictatorship.

If that doesn’t sum it up, I don’t know what does.

LeBron James trashed Kyle Rittenhouse, but he’s completely silent on the crimes of China. The top Chinese tennis player is missing after accusing a government official of sexual assault. Yet, LeBron is nowhere to be found. He is a complete fraud. pic.twitter.com/4862zfacl9 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 22, 2021

Furthermore, LeBron James also doxxed a police officer who had to shoot someone in order to stop a stabbing. Just another classic example of him making smart decisions!

The woman in this video with the knife in her hand was shot and killed by a cop. LeBron James, who defends China at all costs, wants that police officer in prison. Society is going in insane. Should the cop have just watched a potential murder unfold? pic.twitter.com/RgKQc1fLPq — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 21, 2021

LeBron James has now deleted the tweet calling for the cop to be arrested for shooting the woman armed with a knife, but don’t worry. The internet is forever. I blurred out the officer’s face on purpose. pic.twitter.com/dbv5dPrZ87 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 21, 2021

Let us know your thoughts on LeBron James in the comments below!