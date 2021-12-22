Editorial

SURVEY: NBA Fans Reveal Why They Don’t Like LeBron James, His Attitude And Politics Rank High

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
NBA fans don’t like a lot of things about LeBron James.

In a survey conducted by Wetten.com/us, 33.6% of fans said they don’t like the Lakers star because he’s overrated, 23.4% dislike him because of his politics and 19.9% of people don’t like him because of his attitude on the court. An additional 10.7% don’t like him because of his attitude outside of basketball. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see a graphic breaking down the results below.

LeBron James Survey (Credit: wetten.com/us)

I can’t say these results are very surprising. In fact, I’d argue that the results are exactly what we expected. People have simply had enough of King James.

He’s got a terrible attitude when things don’t go his way and his politics really rub people the wrong way. Let’s not forget that this is the same guy who trashed Kyle Rittenhouse, but wouldn’t dare criticize the Chinese dictatorship.

If that doesn’t sum it up, I don’t know what does.

Furthermore, LeBron James also doxxed a police officer who had to shoot someone in order to stop a stabbing. Just another classic example of him making smart decisions!

