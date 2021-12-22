Texas A&M Pulls Out Of The Gator Bowl Against Wake Forest Because Of COVID-19

Texas A&M’s football season is over.

The Aggies have been dealing with some COVID-19 issues, and the program announced Wednesday that they've pulled out of the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest.

“Due to a combination of COVID-19 issues within the program, as well as season-ending injuries, the Texas A&M football roster is not in a position to safely participate in the upcoming Dec. 31 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Wake Forest,” the team tweeted to fans.

I said I hoped the Aggies were able to get through whatever issues they were having when news broke there were problems, but it simply didn’t happen.

In fact, it sounds like things have only gotten worse since the initial outbreak was reported.

Per multiple sources, Texas A&M football operations/bowl prep shut down since Saturday due to a Co-Vid outbreak within the program, mainly consisting of vaccinated athletes. Team has been meeting via Zoom since Saturday and multiple positions have been hit particularly hard. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) December 21, 2021

Let’s just all hope like hell this issue doesn’t impact even more teams down the stretch. The last thing we need is college football descending into chaos.

We made it this far without many issues and it’s now time to finish the job.

Keep your fingers crossed more teams don’t meet the same fate as the Aggies.