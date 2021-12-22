‘The David Hookstead Show’: Elon Musk Hammers The Woke Mob, Aaron Rodgers Drops Great Advice About COVID-19 And Getting Healthy, JT Daniels Reportedly Has COVID-19, Jake Paul Offers Jorge Masvidal $5 Million To Fight, ‘Yellowstone’ And ‘1883’ Get Monster TV Ratings, And I Wasn’t Named The Most Influential Person In The Media

Welcome to the Wednesday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

On today’s episode, we’re talking about Elon Musk hammering the woke mob and idiots trying to cancel comedy, Aaron Rodgers shared some great advice about discussions surrounding COVID-19 and getting healthy, JT Daniels reportedly has COVID-19 ahead of Georgia’s playoff game, Jake Paul offers Jorge Masvidal $5 million to fight, “Yellowstone” and “1883” put up huge TV ratings and I wasn’t named the most influential man in the media.

Let’s jump right in!

TOPICS: