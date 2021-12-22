TikTok User Goes Viral For Beautifully Playing ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ On A Fiddle

A TikTok video is blowing up the internet for all the right reasons.

User @philipbowenmusic shared a viral video Tuesday of himself playing the legendary John Denver hit “Take Me Home, Country Roads” on a fiddle, and I can pretty much guarantee it’ll be the best video you see all day. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give a watch below. It’s incredible.

As a huge fan of the legendary John Denver song, I 100% totally endorse this performance from @philipbowenmusic.

That was majestic, beautiful and awe-inspiring all at the same time. Now that I’ve heard “Take Me Home, Country Roads” on a fiddle, I’m not sure I can hear it any other way.

It was incredible on every single level.

If you don’t like John Denver or the greatest hit he ever released, I simply don’t want to be your friend. It’s without question one of the greatest songs ever made.

Even when other people sing it, it captivates the soul.

John Denver and Johnny Cash playing “Take Me Home, Country Roads”. Have a nice weekend all. pic.twitter.com/iNouY12hB9 — Bob Dylan Page (@Bob41Dylan) November 22, 2019

Now, please excuse me while I go blast this song for the next five straight hours! Take it away!