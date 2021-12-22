‘Spider-Man’ Actor Tom Holland Keeps His Promise To Young Fan By Inviting Him On Set

The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star Tom Holland delivered on a promise made to a young fan who was attacked by a dog while saving his sister.

Holland fulfilled a promise he made in July of 2020 to Bridger Walker, who was 6-years-old at the time, for heroically intervening in a dog attack to save his 4-year-old sister. The Marvel star offered the young boy an invitation to visit the “Spider-man: No Way Home” set, according to CNN.

The Cheyenne, Wyoming, siblings were playing outside when a German shepherd bolted toward the sister, however Walker reportedly leaped into action to save his sister. He was rushed to a hospital, where he underwent a two-hour surgery that required more than 90 stitches, according to a CNN report at the time. (RELATED: Woman Reportedly Body Slams Alligator To Save Dog)

Marvel stars such as Mark Ruffalo and Chris Evans, along with Tom Holland, privately messaged the family on social media while also publicly praising Walker’s heroic efforts. Holland took it a step further by offering to bring him on the “Spider-man: No Way Home” set. (RELATED: Chris Evans First Turned Down ‘Captain America’ Audition Due To His Anxiety)

“When we first arrived on set, I was a little apprehensive that once the curtain was pulled back that the magic of the movies would be lost for the kids,” Bridger’s father Robert Walker wrote on Instagram. “The opposite was true!”

“I personally think it is because the cast and crew are good, kind, and passionate people. Individuals who heard about a little boy’s injury, who wanted to make it right,” he added.

Robert also added that Bridger got to “web swing with his hero” and thanked Holland, his co-star Zendaya and the rest of the cast and crew who were “willing to stop a very busy day of shooting to make my little boy smile.”