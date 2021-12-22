One Of The ‘Happiest Moments Of My Life’: Police Officer Tells Story Of Saving Newborn Baby’s Life, All Caught On Bodycam

A Pennsylvania police officer recounted one of the “happiest moments of [his] life,” telling the story of saving a newborn’s life, which was all caught on bodycam footage.

Tullytown Officer Nate Aldsworth responded to a call Nov. 24 about an unresponsive days-old newborn, WPVI reported. Aldsworth immediately began performing CPR on the infant, Zachary, until he began breathing again. Bodycam footage of the dramatic scene showed Aldsworth rubbing the infant’s chest before flipping the baby over and patting it on its back.

Tullytown Baby Rescue: Last week, District Attorney Matt Weintraub had the honor of interviewing Tullytown Officer Nate Aldsworth who used CPR to save a baby. https://t.co/xd0yp2rv70 via @YouTube — Bucks County District Attorney’s Office (@BucksDa) December 21, 2021

“Relax, relax, he’s going to be OK,” Aldsworth can be heard saying in the bodycam footage as the infant’s mother can be heard hyperventilating.

“It was the most stressful call that I’ve been on in my 17 years,” Aldsworth said, according to WPVI. “When he opened his eyes, it was the most relief I had- and maybe one of the most happiest moments of my life when he opened his eyes.” (RELATED: Dashcam Video Shows Cop Saving A 3-Week-Old Choking Baby)

Zachary was first taken to Hopewell Hospital before being transferred to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, according to WPVI. Doctors later determined he suffered a seizure, according to the report. Zachary’s mother reportedly said her son is in good health.

Seizures in newborns look different than seizures in older children and adults because the infant’s brain is still developing and therefore does not make coordinated responses, according to the Epilepsy Foundation. Signs of a seizure in a newborn include stiffening of an arm or leg, a jerking motion, trouble breathing and impaired responsiveness, according to the Epilepsy Foundation.