11-Year-Old Saves Classmate From Choking, Then Rescues Woman From Burning House

An 11-year-old boy in Oklahoma was honored for saving a classmate from choking and rescuing a woman from a burning house on the same day.

The Muskogee Public Schools Board of Education recognized Davyon Johnson at a school board meeting on Dec. 14 for his acts of service, according to a post on its Facebook page. Included in the post are images of Johnson receiving honorary officer and deputy certificates from the Muskogee Police Department and Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office, respectively. Johnson also received a Muskogee heroism award.

The principal of Johnson’s school, Latricia Dawkins, told Enid News & Eagle that he performed the Heimlich maneuver on a classmate after noticing the fellow student was choking on a water bottle cap. Johnson told the outlet he learned the move on YouTube.

This is Davyon Johnson. At school, he saw a friend choking and performed the Heimlich maneuver. Then on his way home, he saw a house fire and pulled someone to safety. He’s 11. pic.twitter.com/IVkywSdkcY — Goodable (@Goodable) December 21, 2021

“He has always indicated that he wants to be an EMT,” Dawkins said. “So he got to put that desire into action and immediately saved that young man.” (RELATED: Seven Children Killed On A Single Kentucky Street By Tornado)

Later that same day, Johnson saw a disabled woman attempting to leave her house and decided to be “a good citizen” and “help her get into her truck and leave,” he told Enid News. The back of the house was on fire at the time, “but it eventually got to the front of the house,” Johnson said.

Dawkins called Johnson a “dual hero,” while Johnson’s mother said she wasn’t surprised by her son’s actions. Johnson’s uncle is an emergency medical technician, his mother told Enid News.

“I’m just a proud mom,” she said.

