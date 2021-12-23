Editorial

Davante Adams Pulls Out His Phone To Show Reporters How He Identified Coverages Against Baltimore

Davante Adams (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/mattschneidman/status/1473774954692808708)

Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams had an awesome moment with the press Wednesday afternoon.

The insanely talented receiver was talking about coverages against Baltimore, and he literally whipped out his phone to show the press a moment when he was guarded by multiple defenders. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What did he decide to do once he realized how much attention he was drawing? He just created pure chaos. “Once they do that, I just start running around in circles. Just do whatever. I just turn it into a playground,” Adams explained.

You can watch the awesome moment below.

In case you didn’t already know, Davante Adams is an incredibly impressive person. Not only is he absurdly talented on a football field, but he can clearly rattle off specific information about specific plays like it’s nothing.

He literally just pulled up his phone to explain the situation with a screenshot!

The other part about this that is so damn cool is the fact Adams didn’t just blow off the press. He dived head first into the topic.

A lot of athletes do the bare minimum with the media. They don’t do a single thing they don’t have to. Not Adams!

He’ll literally walk reporters through game footage to let them know what he was thinking on any given play. That’s simply awesome.

Props to him for being such an awesome guy.