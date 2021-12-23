Surfer Ingrid Seiple Gets Attacked By A Wild Boar In Hawaii

Surfer Ingrid Seiple got the scare of a lifetime during a recent surfing session in Hawaii.

During an interview with KITV, Seiple revealed that a wild boar attacked her out in the water while she was just trying to catch some waves! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I pushed my board out between the pig and I, and it bit my board,” she explained. You can watch her break down the scary situation below.

Well, folks, this is a game changer. We’ve all accepted that animals on dry land are a threat on dry land and the creatures that lurk in the oceans are a threat in the water.

It’s a balance that has been understood from the beginning of time. Now, animals meant for land are attacking surfers in the water!

Gigantic Alligator Obliterates A Shark In Crazy Video https://t.co/lYUnMXXVrL — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 22, 2021

The beasts are evolving. They’re thinking in different ways. They’re adapting. If that doesn’t terrify you, you’re simply not paying attention.

At this point, you might have to start surfing with an AR-15 slung across your back just in case a boar decides it wants to get bold and test the limits.

Trust me, folks. If my choices are blowing away a boar and roasting up some good bacon or getting attacked, I’ll start throwing lead so fast that your head will spin.

Stay frosty gentlemen. The animals are getting much bolder, and this is not a fight I want to see mankind lose!

