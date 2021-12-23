Psaki Promotes Trump On ‘Safety And Efficacy Of The Vaccines’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki promoted former President Donald Trump’s vaccine stance on Thursday after he reaffirmed the safety of the shot.

“Just going to echo former President Trump here on the safety and efficacy of the vaccines,” Psaki tweeted alongside a video of the former president speaking with conservative commentator Candace Owens. “Merry Christmas eve eve. go get boosted.”

Trump pushed back on Owens after she expressed doubt about the vaccine, telling her that it “is one of the greatest achievements of mankind.” Trump continued on to suggest that not having the vaccine could have sparked death numbers as high as that of the 1918 Spanish flu. He also touted his own administration’s roll in developing the vaccine.

“The vaccine worked, but some people aren’t taking it,” Trump said. “The ones that get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who don’t take the vaccine.”

“If you take the vaccine, you’re protected,” Trump continued after adding that people should still have a choice about getting the shot. “The results of the vaccine are very good. And if you do get it, it’s a very minor form. People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.”

Psaki’s tweets marks a rare moment where the Biden White House and the former president have agreed. In recent days, the administration has appeared to slightly alter its stance towards Trump, with Biden mentioning him twice in a positive light during a speech Tuesday.

While giving remarks on the efforts to combat the Omicron variant, Biden noted that the U.S. was “one of the first countries to get the vaccine” and thanked “the prior administration and our scientific community.” The president also mentioned that Trump had gotten the booster, calling it “one of the few things he and I agree on.”

Trump expressed gratitude after Biden’s comments, telling Fox News that he was “surprised to hear it.” (RELATED: Biden Says He’s ‘Considering Reversing’ South African Travel Ban Now That Omicron Is Present In US)

“I think he did something very good,” Trump said. “You know, it has to be a process of healing in this country, and that will help a lot.”