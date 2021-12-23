Editorial

Joe Burrow On The Bengals Not Having COVID-19 Issues: ‘There’s Not A Ton To Do In Cincinnati’

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has a great theory on why the Bengals don’t have many COVID-19 issues.

Right now, teams around the NFL are being absolutely hammered by the virus, and it seems like there’s another major outbreak with a new team every day. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yet, the Bengals have managed to not get caught up in the situation. Why is that? According to Joe Burrow, a lack of fun things to do in the city is helping!

“Fortunately, there’s not a ton to do in Cincinnati. So, nobody is going out to the clubs and bars and getting COVID every weekend,” Burrow told the media Wednesday.

You can watch his full comments in the video below.

I love Burrow’s honesty and you could almost see him crack a smile as the words were leaving his mouth. He knew people might not like his comments, but he’s not wrong.

Cincy isn’t exactly known as being a hotbed for partying and getting wild. When you think of Cincy, you don’t compare it to Vegas or Miami. Not at all.

I’m not a scientist or an expert on viruses, but his logic does seem to add up. If you’re not doing anything other than playing football and going home, it’s probably harder to get sick.

If you’re popping bottles in the club, probably a bit easier to contract COVID-19. Again, not an expert, but it does seem to be solid logic.

Props to Burrow for keeping it real and keeping it funny. He’s an entertaining guy!