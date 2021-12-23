Missouri Kicker Harrison Mevis Mockingly Salutes Against Army, Tigers Proceed To Lose The Game

Missouri got hit with some karma Wednesday against Army.

With the first half winding down, Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis mockingly saluted after drilling a field goal, and things went downhill from there. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After going into halftime with a 16-7 lead over the Black Knights, the Tigers proceeded to blow their two-score lead and lose 24-22.

A last second field goal sealed the deal and gave Army their ninth win of the season.

If you mock the troops, you’re fixing to get ripped to shreds. That’s just a fact, and that’s exactly what happened here.

Mevis hit the Black Knights with a mocking salute, and they proceeded to ruin his day in the second half.

If you can’t handle the train, GET OFF THE TRACKS. Jakobi Buchanan steamrolls in for the touchdown.#ArmedForcesBowl pic.twitter.com/XIoE0yurAU — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) December 23, 2021

Look, I’m not saying you shouldn’t talk some trash when you’re playing Army. Of course you should. It’s the nature of the beast, but if you hit them with a salute that appears to mock them, things might not work out as you expect!

That’s exactly what happened to Mevis and the Tigers!

“I wish we could’ve sent the seniors off better than we did, but when we win the SEC East, it’s gonna be because of those guys.” – #Mizzou kicker Harrison Mevis (@kickerhmevis6) reflecting on the season.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/iUVptgaooT — Kayler Smith (@KaylerSmithTV) December 23, 2021

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes!

H/T: BroBible