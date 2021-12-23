Protesters Gather After Satanic Display Installed Inside Illinois Statehouse Before The Holidays

Demonstrators gathered inside the Illinois Statehouse to protest a display put up Monday by the Satanic Temple of Illinois in the Capitol rotunda just days before Christmas.

The display features a sculpture of an infant version of the goat-like Satanic deity Baphomet in celebration of the “satanic holiday” Sol Invictus, the State Journal-Register reported. The group set the baby Baphomet sculpture beside the Nativity scene, a Christmas tree and a menorah at the Statehouse’s rotunda.

The group’s members said Baphomet represents “plurality, unity, compassion, and empathy,” WCIS reportennd. The display is meant to represent “positive values.”

The American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property kneeled and recited the rosary and displayed signs that read “Satan Has No Rights” ad “Begone, Satan” next to the Nativity scene, Religious News Service reported. Republican gubernatorial candidate and state Sen. Darren Bailey and his wife, Cindy, attended the protest.

“We have all been appalled by some of Springfield’s extreme and evil legislation, but just when we thought it couldn’t get worse…they are going to allow a satanic display in YOUR rotunda at the Capitol,” Bailey wrote in a Facebook post. “Their evil, satanic display of the ‘Baby Baphomet’ meant to mock the millions of Christians in Illinois is vile and has no place in our State Capitol.”

Bishop Thomas Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield condemned the display in a Nov. 30 statement, saying it “should have no place in this Capitol or any other place.” (RELATED: Seventh Circuit Rules Courthouse Can Display Nativity Scene)

Minister Adam, a leader of the Satanic Temple of Illinois, called the bishops remarks “out of left field” and “divisive,” Religious News Service reported. He said the group wanted to join in on the Capitol’s “diverse range” of religious symbols and displays.

The Satanic Temple’s director of campaign operations, Eric Helian, said the goal is for the community to appreciate a “diverse” range of “beliefs and cultures.”

“Many religions present symbols of their faith at the Capitol. Rather than view these as competing displays, we want the community to appreciate the rich diverse tapestry of beliefs and cultures,” Helian said.

The Satanic group displayed “Knowledge of the Greatest Gift” in 2019, depicting the Biblical Eve alongside the apple and serpent, the Register reported.

A sign near the display says that the state is “required” under the First Amendment to allow all religious displays to be present at the Capitol, according to WICS.

“The State of Illinois is required by the First Amendment of the United States Constitution to allow temporary, public display in the state capitol so long as these displays are not paid for by taxpayer dollars,” the sign read. “Because the first floor of the Capitol rotunda is a public place, state officials cannot legally censor the content of speech or displays.”

“The United States Supreme Court has held that public officials may legally impose reasonable time, place and manner restrictions regarding displays and speech, but no regulation can be based on the content of the speech.”