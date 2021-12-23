Watch A Special Behind-The-Scenes Look At Sam Elliott’s ‘1883’ Character Shea Brennan

“1883” recently released an awesome video of Sam Elliott’s character in the show.

Elliott plays Shea Brennan in the hit “Yellowstone” prequel, and through the first two episodes, he’s stolen the scene every time he appears on screen. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Is Amazing With ‘No Kindness For The Coward’)

In a video released by the show, Elliott gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the character. Give it a watch below.

Shea is a troubled, but strong man portrayed expertly by the legendary Sam Elliott. #1883TV #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/nsy79RWvji — 1883 Official (@1883Official) December 20, 2021

I’ve seen a lot of Sam Elliott’s work over the years, and I truly believe it should be illegal to make a great western without him in it.

Nobody is better in the genre, and other than Kevin Costner, I’m not even sure who you can have in the conversation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1883 Official (@1883official)

Now, he’s one of the main characters in “1883,” and while it’s early, it certainly looks like it’s going to be one of the best roles of his career.

Seeing how successful he’s been over the years, that’s saying a whole hell of a lot!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1883 Official (@1883official)

If you’re not already watching “1883,” you need to be! You can catch it Sundays on Paramount+, and it’s quickly matching the greatness “Yellowstone” fans have come to expect from Taylor Sheridan.