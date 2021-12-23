Skip Bayless Says Odell Beckham Jr. Is ‘The Most Overrated Free Agent In NFL History’

Skip Bayless recently had a hot take for the ages.

Following Odell Beckham Jr.’s less than stellar performance Tuesday night when the Rams beat the Seahawks, Bayless referred to the talented wide receiver as “the most overhyped free agent in NFL history.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Do you think I’m kidding? I’m not! You can watch his comments in the video below.

Odell Beckham Jr. was the most overhyped free agent in NFL history. He’s a powerhouse on social media, no longer on the field is he a powerhouse. More @Undisputed, now on FS1pic.twitter.com/q84BuGKQrj — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 22, 2021

I honestly have no idea what the hell Skip Bayless is talking about. The numbers don’t back him up at all.

In five games with the Rams, OBJ has three touchdowns. Averaging more than .5 touchdowns is a great average for a receiver.

Anyone who pretends like it’s not is lying to themselves. He also has 211 receiving yards. Now, is that overly impressive?

I was really down, I had to self revive….. pic.twitter.com/7sYhy7pbSw — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) December 20, 2021

No, but there are lots of weapons Matthew Stafford has to distribute the ball to. The offense isn’t honed in on OBJ. He’s one of many weapons on the field for Stafford to utilize, but the three touchdowns in five games is great.

So, I honestly have no idea what the hell Skip is talking about because the numbers don’t back him up in the slightest. OBJ might not be the superstar he once was, but any team in the league would take three touchdowns in five games from a guy who isn’t even a WR1 anymore.