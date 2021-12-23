Woman Pleads Guilty To Punching Flight Attendant In The Face

A California woman who was charged with punching a flight attendant in the face pleaded guilty to felony assault on Wednesday.

Authorities charged Vyvianna Quinonez, 28, of Sacramento, on Sept. 1 with felony assault resulting in serious bodily injury and interference with flight crew members. The flight attendant sustained several injuries, including three chipped teeth — two of which required crowns — a swollen left eye with a cut underneath that required three stitches, and a bruise in the shape of fingers on her right forearm, NBC News reported. (RELATED: Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Passenger Allegedly Assaults Flight Attendant)

Quinonez allegedly ignored several airline regulations the flight attendant had asked her to follow and began filming the interaction on her cellphone during Southwest Airlines flight 700 from Sacramento to San Diego on May 23. Another passenger began recording as the altercation escalated when Quinonez pushed the flight attendant and began punching her in the face.

“The flight attendant who was assaulted was simply doing her job to ensure the safety of all passengers aboard the plane,” said Acting United States Attorney Randy Grossman in a statement released by U.S Attorney’s Office.

“It’s inexcusable for anyone to use violence on an airplane for any reason, particularly toward a flight attendant who is there to keep all the passengers safe. We are not going to tolerate violence or interference with the flight crew, and we will pursue criminal charges against those who break the law,” Grossman continued.

Quinonez faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to NBC News.

Airlines have reportedly seen over 4,156 unruly airline passengers related to mask mandates on flights, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.