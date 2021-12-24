Arnold Schwarzenegger Donates 25 Homes To Homeless Veterans For Christmas

Actor and former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger donated $250,000 to purchase 25 tiny homes for homeless veterans in Los Angeles, Fox 11 reported Friday.

Schwarzenegger donated the money to the nonprofit organization Village for Vets, which helps homeless and at-risk veterans in the greater Los Angeles area with food, financial assistance, housing and social support, the outlet reported. (RELATED: REPORT: California Accounts For More Than Half Of All Homeless Veterans Living On The Streets)

The 25 units provided by Village For Vets through Schwarzenegger’s donation were built on the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Campus.

“They have electricity, they have heating and air conditioning, helps bring a little bit of pride back,” said Rob Reynolds of American Veterans (AMVETS), a non-partisan, volunteer-led organization formed by World War II veterans of the United States military, according to Fox 11. The tiny houses are currently housing previously homeless retired service members.

This holiday season 25 more veterans have a roof over their head thanks to the generosity of @schwarzenegger. His donation to Village for Vets made it possible for us to purchase and build the remaining 25 shelters at the CTRS site on the VA Campus. #EndVeteranHomelessness pic.twitter.com/2gc7q26uuk — Village for Vets (@VillageforVets) December 24, 2021

“Today, I celebrated Christmas early. The 25 homes I donated for homeless veterans were installed here in LA. It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes,” Schwarzenegger said in a Twitter post.

Today, I celebrated Christmas early. The 25 homes I donated for homeless veterans were installed here in LA. It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes. pic.twitter.com/2mHKfoZ65V — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) December 24, 2021

“I’m ecstatic. I’m really ecstatic, I’m so excited. To me, this is the greatest Christmas gift.” Schwarzenegger told Fox 11 News anchor Elex Michaelson.

“It makes me feel good I can give something back to this country that has given everything to me,” Schwarzenegger continued.