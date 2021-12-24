Kamala Harris Says Her ‘Biggest Failure’ As VP Is Not Getting ‘Out Of DC More’

Vice President Kamala Harris called her isolation in the “bubble” of Washington, D.C. the biggest failure of her first year as vice president in a fragment of an interview posted Friday.

Harris sat down for an exclusive interview with CBS’ Margaret Brennan, the full version of which is expected to be aired on Sunday’s episode of CBS’ “Face The Nation.”

“What do you think your biggest failure has been at this point?” Brennan asked her guest.

“To not get out of DC more,” the vice president responded, laughing. “And I actually mean that sincerely.” (RELATED: ‘We Have To Wrap’: Harris Aide Tries To End Interview Just As Charlamagne Tha God Asks ‘Who Is The Real President?’)

.@VP Harris admits that her biggest failure is not leaving DC more due to COVID: “My biggest concern is I don’t ever want to be in a bubble when it comes to being aware of and in touch with what people need at any given moment.” More of @margbrennan’s exclusive interview, Sunday pic.twitter.com/8nH0ByAs7v — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) December 24, 2021

Harris explained that President Joe Biden and herself could not travel much due to the COVID-19 safety protocols, which made the two stay “together in the same office for hours on end doing Zooms.”

“People have a right to know and believe that their government actually sees and hears them,” Harris added. “And my biggest concern is I don’t ever want to be in a bubble when it comes to being aware of and in touch with what people need at any given moment in time.”

The vice president — whom Biden appointed his administration’s “border czar” responsible for addressing the “root causes” of illegal immigration in March — came under criticism from both sides of the political aisle for her continued unwillingness to visit the southern border as it experienced a surge of illegal migrants.

Her early June trip to Guatemala and Mexico met with disapproval from Republicans and some fellow Democrats.