Luxury Watch Lovers Are Flocking to CRM Jewelers

The luxury market, which includes high-end watches and jewelry, is one of the most fascinating markets in the world. However, it’s also a very challenging market to get into. This is because of the risks and sensitive nature of the high-value items involved, which make it even more difficult to build and maintain a good reputation as a business in the space.

Partners Dan Alvarez and Carlos Marcelin, on other other hand, have found a way to make their luxury business work. They have been selling high-end goods through their Downtown Miami boutique CRM Jewelers successfully since the company started in late 2012, while maintaining a reputation for transparency and an impeccable level of customer service.

Dan is the company’s head of marketing and Carlos, the founder and president. Shortly after Carlos started the company in 2012, the two entrepreneurs teamed up run it. Since then, they have achieved a great following on social media and a vast, global base of clients. Their sales are mainly comprised of luxury watches, Cuban link chains, jewelry, precious stones, and some accessories.

Two of the main areas luxury clients are concerned with are the authenticity of goods they buy and the reputation of merchants that sell them. This is why CRM Jewelers has paid special attention to areas from day one. They go out of their way to help clients, provide a continuous stream of educational content via their social channels, and create insightful behind-the-scenes video footage every week, which increases the level of transparency in dealing with the company. Along with that, CRM also encourages clients to connect with the family behind the brand by watching their reality episodes. By paying attention to such matters, Alvarez and Marcelin have achieved a high level of success over the years and nearly a 5-star rating on Google.

Surviving during the pandemic in 2020 was one of the most challenging things CRM Jewelers has ever had to do. At one point, the business almost had to close its doors and fire most of its employees. However, through perseverance and strategic planning, they were blessed not having to do so. But that wasn’t the only difficult moment the company has faced. The partners recall the mistake of not involving more of their family members in their video content initially on YouTube. This became a problem when the salesman who hosted CRM’s videos since 2013 ended up leaving the firm in March.