Refs Flag Atrocious Phantom Facemask Against The Titans During Win Over The 49ers

The refs made an absolutely atrocious call during the 49ers/Titans game Thursday night.

During the 20-17 win for Tennessee, the refs flagged the Titans for a facemask penalty, but there was just one major problem. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nobody came close to touching Kyle Juszczyk’s facemask. You can watch the absurd call below.

“face mask” 🗣 GET SHAWN HOCHULI OFF MY TV he is legit terrible @nfl, how many times do we have to watch his horrible crew alter outcomes of games pic.twitter.com/I79UUQ6TV4 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 24, 2021

I’ve seen some bad calls over the years, and this phantom facemask call is without a doubt among the worst. What the hell were the refs watching?

Nobody came close to Juszczyk’s facemask. His shoulder pads were clearly what was touched. Yet, the refs threw the flag anyway.

It’s a damn good thing the Titans won the game. If they had lost after that atrocious call, fans would have likely gone crazy and for good reason.

How the hell do you blow a call like that as an NFL ref? There’s simply no excuse at all.

NFL refs need to get much better. There’s simply no excuse for mistakes like this being made by the best in the game.

H/T: BroBible