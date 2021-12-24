Editorial

REPORT: Woman Dies After Washington Safety Deshazor Everett Crashes His Vehicle

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 25: Deshazor Everett #22 of the Washington Football Team celebrates with Kendall Fuller #29 after defending a pass intended for CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

A woman is reportedly dead after a car crash involving Washington safety Deshazor Everett.

According to TMZ, Everett was driving Thursday night in Loudoun County, Virginia when his vehicle struck multiple trees and rolled. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His passenger Olivia S. Peters was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. Everett’s injuries are reportedly serious, but not life-threatening.

At this time, police are investigating the situation, but nobody has been charged with anything, according to the same report. The cause of the crash also remains unknown.

WTF also released a statement Friday morning, and said in part, “Our team has alerted the league office and is working with local authorities as we continue to gather more information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

You can read the full statement below.

This is obviously an incredibly tragic situation, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of both individuals involved.

Whenever a young life is lost, it’s an absolute tragedy. Death is never easy to stomach, but it’s substantially worse when it involves young people.

Make sure to check back for the latest details as we have them on this developing situation.