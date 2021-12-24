REPORT: Woman Dies After Washington Safety Deshazor Everett Crashes His Vehicle

A woman is reportedly dead after a car crash involving Washington safety Deshazor Everett.

According to TMZ, Everett was driving Thursday night in Loudoun County, Virginia when his vehicle struck multiple trees and rolled.

His passenger Olivia S. Peters was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. Everett’s injuries are reportedly serious, but not life-threatening.

A woman is dead after a suffering injuries in a car crash in which one of the drivers was Washington Football Team Safety Deshazor Everett. https://t.co/y1oxTOTOLs — TMZ (@TMZ) December 24, 2021

At this time, police are investigating the situation, but nobody has been charged with anything, according to the same report. The cause of the crash also remains unknown.

WTF also released a statement Friday morning, and said in part, “Our team has alerted the league office and is working with local authorities as we continue to gather more information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Statement from The Washington Football Team on the fatal accident involving Deshazor Everett. pic.twitter.com/FyxDuoQYvG — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 24, 2021

This is obviously an incredibly tragic situation, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of both individuals involved.

New @wtop: Washington Football Team player Deshazor Everett was driver in crash in Loudoun Co, Va in which passenger Olivia Peters was killed, per ⁦@LoudounSheriff⁩. Everett is hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/3ypVTjmcMK — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) December 24, 2021

Whenever a young life is lost, it’s an absolute tragedy. Death is never easy to stomach, but it’s substantially worse when it involves young people.

Can confirm that Deshazor Everett was the driver in a crash last night and that the passenger, 29-year-old Olivia Peters, died in the accident. Everett is in the hospital with “serious but non-life threatening injuries” — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 24, 2021

