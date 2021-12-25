Iowa Football Coach Kirk Ferentz Isn’t Able To Name His Favorite Christmas Movie

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz is apparently not a huge fan of Christmas movies.

B1G football coaches were asked for a Big Ten Network video to name their favorite holiday film, and the man leading the Hawkeyes couldn’t name a single one! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“That’s a good question. You got me on that one,” Ferentz said in the video from the Big Ten Network. You can watch his flustered response in the video below.

If you’re not watching holiday movies this week, wyd? 👀 We asked our @B1Gfootball coaches to share their 𝒇𝒂𝒗𝒐𝒓𝒊𝒕𝒆 𝑪𝒉𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒎𝒂𝒔 𝑴𝒐𝒗𝒊𝒆𝒔. 🎄 Which coach shares your personal favorite? 🎬 pic.twitter.com/qNPXwk6Quo — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 23, 2021

How the hell can you not name at least one movie? Not a single movie, Ferentz? That’s downright embarrassing, and there’s no excuse for it.

There’s no excuse for it at all. Literally, just name any movie. Any film at all would have been better than nothing.

I don’t know if Ferentz should lose his job for such a weak showing, but I could certainly see fans calling for at least a game suspension. He has to learn his lesson.

Now, the correct answer is obviously “Christmas Vacation,” and no other answer would have been accepted in the top spot.

There are a lot of solid Christmas movies, but nothing comes close to matching the hit film with Chevy Chase. Nothing comes close at all.

Let us know in the comments what you think about Ferentz’s lack of an answer!