Reporter Asks Bill Belichick Insane Question About New Year’s Resolutions After Losing To The Bills

Bill Belichick was asked an insane question after a Sunday loss to the Bills.

Following the Bills beating the Patriots 33-21, a reporter asked the six-time Super Bowl champ with New England if he had any New Year’s resolutions he’d like to share with the fans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Does that sound utterly insane? Well, I’m not joking. You can watch the unreal exchange below.

How do you ask this question with a straightface when the #Patriots just lost a huge divisional game? pic.twitter.com/FirdQr18HU — Will D. (@WAD1980) December 26, 2021

There’s a time and a place for everything and asking about New Year’s resolutions during an NFL postgame press conference is never the time or the place.

Half the team is gutting it out for playoff position, and we have a person out here asking about New Year’s resolutions.

Has the world gone insane?

Belichick’s reaction was also excellent. I can only imagine what he really wanted to say, but he kept it held together for the cameras.

If I was the coach of a football team that just lost a major game and got asked that question, I can guarantee you the ending would be very different.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots)

The NFL is a wild place, but I didn’t even expect to see something this crazy today!