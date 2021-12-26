China Replaces Senior Official Who Oversaw Genocide Of Uyghurs

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) chief in the Xinjiang region responsible for the persecution of Uyghur Muslims has been replaced, a Saturday report showed.

Chen Quanguo, 66, will reportedly receive another appointment from Beijing, as the post of the party chief in Xinjiang has been assumed by former governor of the Guangdong province Ma Xingrui, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

Quanguo, who is a member of the CCP’s politburo, was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2020 for his role of orchestrating a massive security crackdown in Xinjiang, according to Reuters.

Just as Biden signs a law banning imports from Xinjiang unless they can be shown not to have used Uyghur Muslim forced labor, the Chinese government removes Chen Quanguo, who oversaw the crackdown in Xinjiang. But that’s not ending the severe persecution. https://t.co/sHZ22wDPph pic.twitter.com/t05BhgtyeA — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) December 26, 2021

The U.S. State Department has declared the actions of the authorities of the region against Uyghurs as constituting a genocide.

According to one estimate, as many as two million Uyghurs are being held in forced labor camps that have reportedly benefited companies like Nike and Apple. (RELATED: Nike Executives Funneled Money To Democrat Who Just Blocked Uyghur Forced Labor Bill)

President Joe Biden signed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Thursday, which foresees banning imports from Xinjiang and imposing “sanctions on foreign individuals responsible for forced labor in the region.”

The Chinese government officials decried the law, claiming that it “maliciously denigrates the human rights situation in China’s Xinjiang in disregard of facts and truth,” according to The Hill.