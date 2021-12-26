‘God-Given Right To Express My Frustration’: Biden’s Christmas ‘Let’s Go, Brandon’ Caller Comments On His ‘Innocent Jest’

An Oregon man, who told President Joe Biden “let’s go, Brandon” during a call at a Christmas Eve event, commented Saturday on the remark, saying that he meant it as a “joke.”

Jared Schmeck, who is a 35-year-old father of four and works for an electric company, described himself as a “free-thinking American and follower of Jesus Christ,” noting that he was not a “Trumper,” according to The Oregonian.

“I understand there is a vulgar meaning to ‘Lets go Brandon,’ but I’m not that simple-minded, no matter how I feel about him,” Schmeck said of his now-viral remark. “He seems likes he’s a cordial guy. There’s no animosity or anything like that. It was merely just an innocent jest to also express my God-given right to express my frustrations in a joking manner … I love him just like I love any other brother or sister.”

He then cited the president’s policies, like mandating COVID-19 vaccines along with his administration’s actions that caused inflation and supply chain issues as the grounds for his frustration with Biden. (RELATED: Biden Reportedly Greeted By ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Jeers In Kentucky)

Following his Friday live remark, Schmeck said he had received a number of ambiguous calls of a threatening nature.

“And now I am being attacked for utilizing my freedom of speech,” he claimed, according to The Oregonian.