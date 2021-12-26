Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson Rips Off 52-Yard Touchdown Run

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson ripped off an insane touchdown run Sunday during a win over the Jaguars.

During the first quarter, the dual-threat rookie quarterback started scrambling once he felt pressure around him, and he went 52 yards for a touchdown. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the awesome play below.

Zach Wilson has a tough rookie season, and it’s awesome to see him fight for an awesome touchdown. His rookie campaign hasn’t gone well at all, but it’s clear he’s still very talented.

The fact he tore off for a 52-yard touchdown is proof of that fact.

Jets QB Zach Wilson just rushed for a 52-yard TD run. That’s the longest TD run by a QB since Marcus Mariota’s 87-yarder back in Week 13 of 2015. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 26, 2021

He’s a hell of an athlete, but he just has had too many opportunities to show off his skills like he did on a regular basis at BYU.

Well, for fans of the Jets, it’s crystal clear the future his very bright with him under center. Any quarterback who can run half the field for a score is a guy with some serious potential.

Zach Wilson finds 6-foot-8, 310-pound, No. 69 Conor McDermott for the most athletic THICC-SIX of the year #BigUglies pic.twitter.com/8MzEJlGObJ — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) December 26, 2021

It’s been tough sledding, but there’s still a lot of optimism on the horizon!