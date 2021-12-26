The Military Bowl Between Boston College And East Carolina Gets Canceled Because Of COVID-19

The Military Bowl has been called off.

The Monday game between Boston College and East Carolina was canceled because of COVID-19 issues with the Eagles. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Is Amazing With ‘No Kindness For The Coward’)

AD Pat Kraft said the following in part Sunday, “Unfortunately, due to cases of COVID-19 rising within our program since our arrival, along with season-ending injuries, opt outs and transfers, we just do not have enough players to field a team.”

NEWS: 2021 Military Bowl Canceled Full release, including ticket refund information, is below.https://t.co/KNCmI94b5h pic.twitter.com/HlFZQ6cj6I — BC Football (@BCFootball) December 26, 2021

For those of you keeping track at home, multiple bowl games have now been canceled because of a surge of COVID-19.

The hits keep coming and the situation doesn’t appear to be subsiding anytime soon.

Military Bowl between Boston College and East Carolina canceled because of COVID issues at BC, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st reported by @StephenIgoe. So far, Hawaii, Fenway & Military bowls have been canceled this year — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 26, 2021

My biggest concern is that this isn’t the last bowl game that gets canceled. I have a weird feeling that more cancelations are coming.

Personally, I’m not panicked at all, but it’s clear teams are looking at it in a very different way.

Let’s all hope the situation gets under control much sooner than later.