The Military Bowl Between Boston College And East Carolina Gets Canceled Because Of COVID-19

The Military Bowl has been called off.

The Monday game between Boston College and East Carolina was canceled because of COVID-19 issues with the Eagles. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Is Amazing With ‘No Kindness For The Coward’)

AD Pat Kraft said the following in part Sunday, “Unfortunately, due to cases of COVID-19 rising within our program since our arrival, along with season-ending injuries, opt outs and transfers, we just do not have enough players to field a team.”

For those of you keeping track at home, multiple bowl games have now been canceled because of a surge of COVID-19.

The hits keep coming and the situation doesn’t appear to be subsiding anytime soon.

My biggest concern is that this isn’t the last bowl game that gets canceled. I have a weird feeling that more cancelations are coming.

Personally, I’m not panicked at all, but it’s clear teams are looking at it in a very different way.

Let’s all hope the situation gets under control much sooner than later.