Ravens Put Quarterback Tyler Huntley On The COVID-19 List, Josh Johnson Will Start Against The Bengals

The Ravens are in big quarterback trouble ahead of their Sunday game against the Bengals.

The team announced Saturday that backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, who had been playing well in Lamar Jackson’s absence, has been placed on the league’s COVID-19 list. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Tyler Huntley has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. We have activated OLB Daelin Hayes from IR.https://t.co/WoblRf7rBY — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 25, 2021

According to Ian Rapoport, Huntley going on the league’s COVID-19 list means veteran quarterback Josh Johnson will get the starting nod against the Bengals.

From our TNF pregame show: The #Ravens are expected to start Josh Johnson at QB after Tyler Huntley tested positive for COVID. pic.twitter.com/AN7yKW7S4p — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 25, 2021

The hits just keep coming for the Ravens, and they’re in a really bad situation Sunday against the Bengals.

Josh Johnson is good enough to bounce around the NFL, but you don’t want him under center with the season winding down.

I’m not saying that to be mean. I’m saying it because it’s true.

Tyler Huntley is being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list today, a source confirmed. NFL Network first to report. Josh Johnson is Ravens’ only healthy QB heading into Sunday’s game in Cincinnati. Lamar Jackson (ankle) hasn’t practiced in two weeks. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 25, 2021

With Lamar Jackson struggling with an ankle issue and Huntley out with COVID-19, the Ravens are cooked at the quarterback position.

If you’re a fan of the Ravens, you have to be very nervous right now.

A look at the #Ravens’ QB depth chart: 1. Lamar Jackson (out – ankle)

2. Snoop Huntley (headed to COVID list)

3. Josh Johnson (starts Sunday)

4. Chris Streveler (COVID list)

5. Kenji Bahar (backup Sunday) https://t.co/1s5ox4dVxM — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 25, 2021

Best of luck against the Bengals! You’re going to need it!