Editorial

Ravens Put Quarterback Tyler Huntley On The COVID-19 List, Josh Johnson Will Start Against The Bengals

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 21: Tyler Huntley #2 of the Baltimore Ravens passes against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 21, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Ravens defeated the Bears 16-13. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

The Ravens are in big quarterback trouble ahead of their Sunday game against the Bengals.

The team announced Saturday that backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, who had been playing well in Lamar Jackson’s absence, has been placed on the league’s COVID-19 list. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Ian Rapoport, Huntley going on the league’s COVID-19 list means veteran quarterback Josh Johnson will get the starting nod against the Bengals.

The hits just keep coming for the Ravens, and they’re in a really bad situation Sunday against the Bengals.

Josh Johnson is good enough to bounce around the NFL, but you don’t want him under center with the season winding down.

I’m not saying that to be mean. I’m saying it because it’s true.

With Lamar Jackson struggling with an ankle issue and Huntley out with COVID-19, the Ravens are cooked at the quarterback position.

If you’re a fan of the Ravens, you have to be very nervous right now.

Best of luck against the Bengals! You’re going to need it!