NASCAR Driver Brandon Brown Says He Can’t Get Sponsors Because Of ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Chant

NASCAR Driver Brandon Brown says he can’t get sponsors because of the “Let’s Go Brandon” chant sweeping across the nation, according to the Sports Business Journal.

“It got extremely difficult for us,” Brown said in an interview with the outlet last week. “If you’re a national corporation, that means you sell to all consumers … and unfortunately, when you get dragged into the political arena, people want you to take a side I’ve never been put in a position where it’s, ‘OK, what side are you on? Left or right?’ So it’s hard for a brand to want to attach to somebody who might be kind of divisive in their consumer base.”

Brown has not yet revealed his 2022 sponsors, according to the Sports Business Journal. The outlet also reported that Brown told them he is a “Republican” but is “mainly focused on racing and not politics.”

The “Let’s Go Brandon” chant caught on when NBC reporter Kelli Stavast incorrectly claimed the crowd was cheering for Brown during a NASCAR race. The chant is the less profane version of “Fuck Joe Biden.” (RELATED: ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Cryptocurrency Jumps 150% In One Week)

WATCH:

NBC reporter attempts desperate damage control as crowd chants “F Joe Biden” pic.twitter.com/1iYZel4zFT — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 3, 2021

Brown authored an opinion piece regarding the “Let’s Go Brandon” chants published in Newsweek earlier this month. The chant is often cheered at sports games and other events.

Most recently, an Oregon man who called into the NORAD Santa tracking program said “Let’s Go Brandon” after wishing President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden a Merry Christmas.

Biden replied, “Let’s go Brandon, I agree.”