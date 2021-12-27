All Four College Football Playoff Teams Have Safely Arrived At Their Game Sites, CFP Is Proceeding Forward As Planned

The College Football Playoff is moving forward as planned.

Amid multiple COVID-19 issues in the world of college football, all four CFP teams have safely arrived at their game sites, according to Ralph Russo. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Georgia is on the ground in South Florida. Cincinnati is in the air on they way to Dallas.

Their opponents had already arrived at their sites.

We are moving as scheduled toward playoff games. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) December 26, 2021

That means Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincy are all on the ground where they need to be ahead of their Dec. 31 matchups.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

Whatever we have to do in order to keep all these teams safe, we have to do. I don’t care what it is. Just get it done.

Right now, we’ve seen multiple bowl games get canceled, teams drop out of games because of COVID-19 and we can’t let that happen to the CFP.

Insane COVID-19 Protocols Announced For The College Football Playoff. Fans Should Be Furioushttps://t.co/pyPEKv1Jbg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 25, 2021

Remember, if a team can’t play because of COVID-19, it’s a forfeit. Yes, we’re just going to forfeit games in the playoff!

The idiots responsible for that policy should be fired and banned for life from ever touching anything to do with college football again.

The COVID rules for the College Football Playoff are a joke, but nobody is laughing. Instead of making decisions based on science and facts, the idiots in charge are making decisions based on fear and virtue signaling. pic.twitter.com/BIEvH6aSI5 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 24, 2021

Saban and all the other coaches have to do whatever is necessary to make sure these games happen. I’m not going to suggest how I’d get the job done, but I have complete faith they’ll make sure we have our December CFP games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

Get ready to roll!