Woman Punches And Spits On A Man For Not Wearing His Mask On An Airplane

One video is blowing up the internet for all the wrong reasons.

In a video tweeted by @ATLUncensored, which has been viewed more than 7.7 million times, a woman lost her damn mind because an elderly man wasn’t wearing his mask on a Delta flight from Tampa to Atlanta.

When she freaked out and very rudely told him to put his mask on, the man responded with, “You got your mask down, b*tch!” Once those words left his mouth, the woman hit the elderly man and spit on him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Following those incredibly stupid decision, the woman also repeatedly shouted, “Put your f**king mask on,” and he didn’t take that silently.

He fired back with, “Put yours on, bitch!” You can watch all the chaos unfold in the viral video below.

Delta flight from Tampa to Atlanta got crazy‼️ pic.twitter.com/I9BZUKv3LB — ATL Uncensored | Atlanta News (@ATLUncensored) December 25, 2021

This video right here more or less sums up how fast our society is declining. What would ever motivate someone to treat another human this way?

I don’t care if you think masks are capable of curing cancer. You shouldn’t ever scream at a stranger to put one one, especially an elderly man!

As you can see in the video, the police took her away once the plane landed, and she eventually landed in FBI custody. I’d say she had it coming. You simply can’t behave that way and not expect major consequences.

Nobody likes flying. Seeing as how that’s a fact, nobody wants a random woman screaming at them over masks while flying.

It’s already miserable enough!

Having said that, I did bust out when he called her a “Karen.” Old men remain undefeated!