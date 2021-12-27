Personal Trainer Arrested For Allegedly Shooting His Mom, Dad On Christmas

A New York-based personal trainer was arrested after allegedly shooting and wounding his parents on Christmas day, authorities reported Monday.

Dino Tomassetti, 29, of Brooklyn, New York, reportedly shot his 65-year-old father in the back and his 64-year-old mother in the head in their Long Island mansion early Christmas morning, according to NBC News.

“Both victims were conscious and alert and were transported in a Nassau County Police Ambulance to a local hospital for treatment,” Nassau County Police Department said in a statement.

Shortly after the shooting, a New York state trooper spotted Tomassetti driving in Mahwah, New Jersey, and alerted the law enforcement authorities. Police then closed down the state’s southbound Route 17, which led to the alleged shooter’s arrest, The New York Daily News reported. (RELATED: Father Shoots Daughter’s Boyfriend After He Allegedly Attacks Family)

The father is listed as the owner of a Brooklyn-based cement and concrete company, called “Empire Transit Mix Inc.,” according to The New York Daily News.

“Kind of crazy, because this is a very quiet neighborhood, kind of like a safe neighborhood,” Ariella Bronfman, a resident of the neighborhood, said according to the outlet. “Usually nothing like this happens here.”