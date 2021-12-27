Kris Jenner Drops More Than $120 Thousand On Electric Cars For Her Kids

Kris Jenner dropped more than $120 thousand on custom matching electric cars for her six kids’ Christmas presents.

In a clip posted by Kim Kardashian on her Instagram Story Monday, the 41-year-old reality TV star showed a clip of six electric Moke cars in a variety of different colors with big white bows on them. The post was noted by Page Six. (RELATED: ‘It Was So Scary’: Kim Kardashian Talks About Taking Care Of Kanye West After He Got COVID-19)

She captioned the video “thank you mommy.”

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star said in the video that she and her sister Khloe Kardashian got the two pink ones. There was also a yellow one, an orange one, a light blue one and a white one with a skull design on the hood, that Kim surmised was meant for Kourtney Kardashian and her fiance Travis Barker. (RELATED: Kris Jenner Opens Up About Kim Kardashian And Kanye Divorce, Says Co-Parenting Is ‘Always Going To Be Hard’)

Kris Jenner drops over $130K on custom electric Moke cars for her kids https://t.co/3Nr3ZY1n5q pic.twitter.com/KJXkq541Qa — Page Six (@PageSix) December 28, 2021

The cost for one of the custom made Moke cars runs somewhere between more than $20,000 and $33,000, according to the company’s website, the outlet noted.

Kris Jenner herself scored one of the special electric cars in 2017 for her Christmas gift. In a blog post, Moke CEO Todd Rome explained how he personally delivered the vehicle to her.