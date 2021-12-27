Meghan Markle Wins Legal Battle, Issued Front Page Apology By UK Paper

Meghan Markle won a legal battle against a U.K. media company she sued over copyright infringement, and she got a front page apology.

"The Duchess of Sussex wins her legal case for copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers for articles published in The Mail on Sunday and posted on Mail Online," the front page notice read on Daily Mail. The post was noted by Deadline in a piece published Sunday.

The U.K. court had ordered the tabloid to print the front page apology after it ruled in Markle’s favor, as noted in a summary that can be seen here.

Markle had sued the media company, which owns Daily Mail, The Mail on Sunday and Mail Online, for the publishing of a leaked private letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, in a series of articles in 2019. The letter was sent to him not long after she and Prince Harry's wedding in 2018. At the time of the ceremony, several reports surfaced that claimed the duchess and her father's relationship was going through a difficult time as he didn't come to her royal wedding.

“The Court found that Associated Newspapers infringed her copyright by publishing extracts of her handwritten letter to her father in The Mail on Sunday and on Mail Online,” the Daily Mail article noted. “Financial remedies have been agreed.”

The duchess will be compensated nearly $1.7 million to cover almost all of her legal fees, for her 18-month long battle with the U.K. company, Deadline magazine noted.

Shortly after news surfaced about the duchess victory, she issued a statement calling it not just a victory for her but "for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what's right," People magazine noted.

“While this win is precedent setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create,” the statement added.