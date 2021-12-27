Miami Pulls Out Of The Sun Bowl Against Washington State Because Of COVID-19

The Miami Hurricanes won’t play in the Sun Bowl.

The Hurricanes announced Sunday night that they won't play in the Sun Bowl this Friday against Washington State because of COVID-19 issues.

Miami didn’t announce how many players have tested positive.

Miami Athletics announced Sunday that its football team will be unable to participate in the 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Washington State due to COVID-19 protocols. pic.twitter.com/LeDTHsfWjK — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 27, 2021

Another bowl game is now in serious trouble because of COVID-19, and I’m not even sure what to say at this point.

We’ve lost multiple bowl games, and the issues seem to be just getting worse and worse.

I’m not a scientist, but I truly don’t understand why these teams can’t play in bowl games with whatever healthy players they might have.

You just have to feel terrible for the players ready to go who have now played their final game of the season.

I have no idea how this is all going to end, but we have to figure out a way to make sure bowl games happen. Canceling them isn’t a pill fans are willing to swallow.

Find a way to play!