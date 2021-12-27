Editorial

Miami Pulls Out Of The Sun Bowl Against Washington State Because Of COVID-19

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 20: Ryan Ragone #34 of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates with teammates after sacking Braxton Burmeister #3 of the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Miami Hurricanes won’t play in the Sun Bowl.

The Hurricanes announced Sunday night that they won’t play in the Sun Bowl this Friday against Washington State because of COVID-19 issues. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Miami didn’t announce how many players have tested positive.

Another bowl game is now in serious trouble because of COVID-19, and I’m not even sure what to say at this point.

We’ve lost multiple bowl games, and the issues seem to be just getting worse and worse.

I’m not a scientist, but I truly don’t understand why these teams can’t play in bowl games with whatever healthy players they might have.

You just have to feel terrible for the players ready to go who have now played their final game of the season.

I have no idea how this is all going to end, but we have to figure out a way to make sure bowl games happen. Canceling them isn’t a pill fans are willing to swallow.

Find a way to play!