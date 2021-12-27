Watch The Latest Trailer For ‘The Batman’

A new trailer for “The Batman” was released Monday, and the movie looks outstanding.

The plot of the latest movie about the caped crusader, according to IMDB, is, “In his second year of fighting crime, Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

While that’s not a lot to go off of, I can promise you that the movie looks outstanding. Give the trailer a watch below.

Does this movie look awesome or does this movie look awesome? The answer is an overwhelming yes. I had some doubts when Pattinson was casted as the legendary superhero, but those doubts are gone after seeing the early looks at the movie.

It looks like it’s going to be one hell of a fun time, and I can’t wait to watch it once it drops March 4th. After seeing the trailer above, how could you not be excited?

Ever since Christian Bale crushed it as Batman, fans have had insanely high expectations for any movie involving the character.

Ben Affleck simply didn’t get the job done, and it’s now time to find out whether or not Pattison can bring us back to the excellence we grew accustomed to with Bale.

That’s a high bar to meet, but something tells me we’re in for a very fun time.

