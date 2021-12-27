Nick Saban On Playing Cincinnati: ‘You Didn’t Come This Far To Get This Far’

Alabama football coach Nick Saban had some wise words ahead of his team’s game against Cincinnati.

The Crimson Tide will take the field Friday against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the semi-finals and the stakes aren’t lost on the seven-time national champion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“When you’re in the playoff, it’s all about what’s happening now. It’s what’s in front of you right now…You didn’t come this far to get this far. So, now’s the time you have to realize we have to be the best we can be as coaches and every player has to be the best they can to create the habits that’ll help them be the best player when the game comes,” Saban told the media Monday.

You can watch his full comments in the video from @NextRoundLive below.

It doesn’t get much more blunt than that. Everything Alabama wants is right in front of them, and it’s now time to go out and get it.

If Alabama loses to the Bearcats, fans will be furious. If they lose in the national title game, fans will call it a good season but they won’t be happy.

The only way the Crimson Tide leave this situation smiling is with a national title. Nothing else will be accepted.

Saban knows it, the players know it and everyone around the country knows it. There’s no other way to slice it.

It should be one hell of a fun game Friday. Make sure to catch the game at 3:30 EST on ESPN!