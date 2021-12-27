REPORT: Cole Beasley Has Been Fined Roughly $100,000 For COVID-19 Violations

Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley has reportedly been fined a shocking amount this season for COVID-19 violations.

According to Chris Mortensen, the outspoken NFL player has been fined roughly $100,000 for violating the league's COVID-19 protocols.

Bills receiver Cole Beasley has been fined multiple times for Covid protocol violations for a cumulative sum in the range of $100,000 per league and union sources. Beasley was fined $14,600 in August on a day league officials were in the facility to review the protocols. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 26, 2021

Beasley is unvaccinated, which means he’s required to follow incredibly strict rules. He was previously fined back in August, and it looks like that wasn’t the last fine he’s faced from the league.

The $14,600 fine has been doubled on more than one occasion via video monitoring by the league. One source estimated the $100,000 total sum, another source believed it was just short of that amount. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 26, 2021

Lots of players have been outspoken about the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, but none have been more vocal than Beasley, who also recently tested positive.

He’s made it clear that he thinks the NFL is more or less firing from the hip and there’s no consistency or logic behind their decisions.

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to updated COVID-19 protocols for 2021 training camp and preseason, per source. How different will life by for vaccinated and unvaccinated players? From the memo that just went to clubs: pic.twitter.com/8yMPW0JBWZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 16, 2021

No matter what you think about the league’s COVID-19 rules about masking, eating meals together and everything else, it makes zero sense players can be in the locker room and on the field together, but unvaccinated players must then be separated.

How does that make any sense at all? The answer is that it obviously doesn’t.

Beasley’s Covid-19 absence today won’t cost him, though. Under NFL and NFLPA agreement, even unvaccinated players are entitled to their full pay if they miss a game due to Covid-19. Beasley makes $4.7 million in base salary, so he still gets his $261,111 game check. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 26, 2021

There are several team execs who believe it’s one loophole that needs to be revisited for 2022, believing an unvaccinated player who lands of the Covid-19 reserve list should not be paid if he misses a game or games.

This is the first time Beasley has landed on the list. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 26, 2021

Let us know in the comments what you think about Beasley getting hit with roughly $100,000 in fines.