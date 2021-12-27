Editorial

REPORT: Cole Beasley Has Been Fined Roughly $100,000 For COVID-19 Violations

Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley has reportedly been fined a shocking amount this season for COVID-19 violations.

According to Chris Mortensen, the outspoken NFL player has been fined roughly $100,000 for violating the league's COVID-19 protocols.

Beasley is unvaccinated, which means he’s required to follow incredibly strict rules. He was previously fined back in August, and it looks like that wasn’t the last fine he’s faced from the league.

Lots of players have been outspoken about the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, but none have been more vocal than Beasley, who also recently tested positive.

 

He’s made it clear that he thinks the NFL is more or less firing from the hip and there’s no consistency or logic behind their decisions.

No matter what you think about the league’s COVID-19 rules about masking, eating meals together and everything else, it makes zero sense players can be in the locker room and on the field together, but unvaccinated players must then be separated.

How does that make any sense at all? The answer is that it obviously doesn’t.

Let us know in the comments what you think about Beasley getting hit with roughly $100,000 in fines.  I think a lot of people will agree that it’s very stupid.