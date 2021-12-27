REVIEW: ‘Don’t Look Up’ Is A Disappointing Film That Squanders Lots Of Potential

“Don’t Look Up” is a very disappointing movie.

The latest film from Adam McKay is stacked with talent, and I simply couldn’t pass up a movie starring Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Jonah Hill, Leonardo DiCaprio and several other superstars. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

So, while traveling Sunday after Christmas, I fired it up, and my expectations were through the roof.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Don’t Look Up (@dontlookupfilm)

Well, to say it disappointed would be an understatement. The first half of the movie is great. The plot is simple. DiCaprio and Lawrence’s characters discover a planet-killing comet, and instead of being listened to, everyone makes it political or refuses to take it seriously.

It was pretty funny for the first half of the film, and I found myself laughing on several occasions. However, the film later pivots to a more serious tone and becomes very preachy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Don’t Look Up (@dontlookupfilm)

Generally speaking, I hate spoiling great shows and movies. I hate when people do that, but I have no problem spoiling junk so that you guys don’t waste your time watching it.

Well, that’s what “Don’t Look Up” was. So, here we go!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Don’t Look Up (@dontlookupfilm)

Everyone dies at the end, the comet doesn’t get destroyed because of too much political bickering and the film takes some weird shots at capitalism. I would love to know the combined net worth of everyone involved with this movie that paints rich people to be the villains.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Don’t Look Up (@dontlookupfilm)

There was so much potential here, but it all came crashing down shortly after the halfway point. Save yourself the time and don’t watch it. There are much better films from McKay to enjoy. “Don’t Look Up” simply isn’t one of them.