Legendary SEAL Team 6 Commander And Founder Richard Marcinko Dies At The Age Of 81

Legendary Navy SEAL Richard Marcinko has passed away.

Richard’s son Matt announced that his father passed away Christmas evening at the age of 81. He tweeted in part, “Last night, Christmas evening, we lost a hero, who’s also known as The Rogue Warrior, the retired Navy SEAL commander AND the creator of SEAL Team Six, my father, Richard Marcinko.” (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

Marcinko was famous for being the man responsible for creating SEAL Team 6, which is one of America’s elite tier one military units.

Last night, Christmas evening, we lost a hero, who’s also known as The Rogue Warrior, the retired Navy SEAL commander AND the creator of SEAL Team Six, my father, Richard Marcinko. His legacy will live forever. The man has died a true legend. Rest In Peace Dad. I love you forever pic.twitter.com/QG0cG2qjoo — Matt Marcinko (@yungspecter) December 26, 2021

There are very few people who have walked the planet as badass as Richard Marcinko. That man was a stone-cold military pro.

The enemies of America shook in fear at the mere mention of his name and the men he led. He created SEAL Team six! It doesn’t get much more badass.

When America needs heroes, we send ST6. Look no further than the Osama Bin Laden raid for proof of that fact.

Now at the age of 81, Marcinko has passed onto the other side after leaving behind a legacy that might never be replicated.

There are very few people on Earth who can claim responsibility for creating a military unit like SEAL Team Six.

Godspeed, Marcinko. Godspeed, warrior!