Seattle Seahawks Fans Throw Snowballs At Players During Tough Loss To The Bears

Seattle Seahawks fans lost their cool during a 25-24 Sunday loss to the Bears.

The Bears stunned the NFL by pulling off an unexpected win over Russell Wilson and company, and fans were clearly not happy at all.

In multiple videos shared online, people could be seen throwing snowballs at players. Jimmy Graham just barely missed being hit on a touchdown, and he wasn’t the only one to almost get drilled.

When Chicago was running out the clock to end the game, more snow could be seen flying in towards players.

While it’s just snow, you’re an idiot if you ever find yourself throwing snow at pro athletes during a game. That’s a clown move.

The players are out there doing their job and trying to earn a win. If you don’t like what’s happening on the field, boo and complain about it on Twitter like a normal person.

Don’t start chucking stuff on the field. That’s not the answer to fixing your frustration.

Fans throwing snowballs onto the field as the Seahawks will, yes, lose at home to the Bears. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 27, 2021

Make smarter decisions, folks. Make much smarter decisions!

