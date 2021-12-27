REPORT: ‘The View’ Is Struggling To Find A New Conservative Co-Host

Producers for “The View” are struggling to find a new Republican woman to co-host the show nearly six months after conservative commentator Meghan McCain left, Politico reported Monday.
Producer Brian Teta has booked a slew of conservative women as guest hosts, but none have stuck around for long. Hosts, Joy Behar, Whoopy Goldberg and Sunny Hostin are complaining at having to introduce new Republican co-hosts so frequently, according to Politico. (RELATED: Joy Behar: Female Trump Voters Don’t Know The Difference Between A Predator And A Protector)
So far, the show has tried out CNN’s S.E. Cupp, former Trump White House spokeswoman Alyssa Farah, former State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, entrepreneur Carly Fiorina and former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson.
Teta also plans to try out former New York Times columnist Bari Weiss and CNN’s Lisa Ling in early 2022.
While McCain left the show in July offering with nothing but praise for her left-wing co-hosts, there had been years of behind-the-scenes reports that McCain felt ostracized on the show for her conservative views.
.@MeghanMcCain announces her departure from @TheView at the end of the show’s season, saying “this was not an easy decision.”
“I’m just eternally grateful to have had this opportunity here so, seriously, thank you from the absolute bottom of my heart.” https://t.co/ZiP1UTs2xu pic.twitter.com/eLuEAJ4KLT
— The View (@TheView) July 1, 2021
Teta also reportedly tried to recruit Fox News’ Kat Timpf, a libertarian, for the show, but she declined due to her contract with Fox and the show’s reputation for badgering right-leaning hosts, according to Politico.