Washington Player Jonathan Allen Throws A Punch At His Teammate Daron Payne During Loss To The Cowboys

Washington defensive tackle Jonathan Allen lost his temper during a 56-14 Sunday night loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

During the blowout loss, Allen threw a punch at his teammate Daron Payne while they were on the bench. Other WTF players had to rush in to defuse the situation before it got even worse. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the wild moment below.

Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne seem to be getting along well. Everything on the Washington defense is just fine. #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/PWKDwOIHty — Josh Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) December 27, 2021

You know things are officially off the rails when a player is throwing a punch at his own teammate during a humiliating loss.

Generally speaking, losing 56-14 would be bad enough. That’s the kind of loss that sticks with fans for a long time.

They lost by six touchdowns to a divisional rival!

Washington’s Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne got into a scuffle on the sideline. pic.twitter.com/hSglcAFR0v — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 27, 2021

Yet, WTF found a way to make the situation even worse. They had a player throw a punch at his own teammate on the bench!

Yeah, things are officially off the rails for Washington, and that might be putting it lightly. You simply can’t have a guy throwing punches at his own guys on the bench.

That’s simply unacceptable.

Lol I played with Daron Payne and J Allen!! Them boys like brothers! They gonna be just fine! Ultimate competitors and they hate losing! 💯💯💯💯 loved playing with them, won’t speak on that front office though 😏 — Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) December 27, 2021

Best of luck to WFT the rest of the way! It sounds like they’re certainly going to need it.