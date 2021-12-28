Aaron Rodgers Says Science That ‘Can’t Be Questioned’ Is ‘Propaganda’

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t running away from the debate surrounding COVID-19.

Rodgers has been an outspoken critic of the league’s handling of COVID-19, and during a Tuesday interview with Pat McAfee, he made it clear that all options should be on the table. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The talented quarterback talked about how NFL teams are pushing treatments behind the scenes and then stated, “If science can’t be questioned, it’s not science anymore; it’s propaganda…That’s the truth.”

He also added, “When did science become this blind agreement and then not having any debate over what can actually heal people and work for people. That makes no sense to me.” You can watch his full comments in the video below.

Does Aaron Rodgers keep swinging the fences on this issue or does he keep swinging for the fences? The answer is an overwhelming yes.

He’s made it very clear he’s skeptical about a lot of the discussions surrounding COVID-19, and he’s also made it clear he’s open to discussing different treatment options.

He damn near broke the internet when he said he was taking Ivermectin after listening to Joe Rogan’s advice.

Aaron Rodgers says he’s listening to Joe Rogan’s advice on how to battle COVID-19 and he’s also taking Ivermectin. Prepare for media heads to explode. pic.twitter.com/DXjGJrwif6 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 5, 2021

Pat McAfee was also 100% correct when he said it’s time for society to “just f**king move along.” How much longer are we going to do this whole song and dance with people screaming about COVID-19, masks and everything in between?

I think people have had enough, and the behavior we’ve seen out of people proves that point.

