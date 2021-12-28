Alabama Linebacker Will Anderson Says The Crimson Tide Are Underdogs Against Cincinnati

Ladies and gentlemen, Alabama football coach Nick Saban has done it again!

Saban is legendary for making his team feel like underdogs and disrespected no matter the situation, and that’s exactly what he’s apparently done, once again, ahead of the game against Cincinnati. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite being the number one seed and SEC champs, linebacker Will Anderson thinks Cincy is the favorite in the eyes of America.

According to Dean Straka, the talented defensive player told the media late Monday afternoon, “I feel like we’re the underdog in this game. All year, we’ve been disrespected. We love it. It just fuels us up even more. We know what type of team we have.

How does Saban do it? How does Saban manage to always convince Alabama that nobody thinks they can win and that nobody respects them?

Everyone thinks Alabama is going to crush the Bearcats. They’re favored by multiple touchdowns! Yet, the players on the roster think they’re being disrespected.

That means they feel like they have to send a message to the country. That’s bad news for the Bearcats and everyone else!

It sounds like Alabama is fixing to run it up on Cincinnati. When Nick Saban’s team feels disrespected, they tend to blow people out. It sounds like that’s exactly what will happen Friday!

I can’t wait to see what Saban’s team does to Luke Fickell and the Bearcats. It’s going to be awesome.