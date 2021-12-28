Report: Arnold Schwarzenegger And Maria Shriver Divorce Finalized After 10 Years

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s divorce is reportedly finally official after more than 10 years since the two announced they were calling it quits.

The 74-year-old actor’s divorce was reportedly signed off by a private judge earlier in December, TMZ reported in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Arnold Schwarzenegger Appears To Offer To Pay To Reopen Closed Polling Locations In The South)

Even though the judge signed off on it, the paperwork reportedly couldn’t be finalized without being entered into the court system by a sitting judge, which happened Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Officially Divorced https://t.co/uW4IbLRrSC — TMZ (@TMZ) December 28, 2021

The superstar couple tied the knot back in 1986 and never had a prenup agreement. The pair’s relationship made headlines in 2011 when it came out that the “Predator” star had fathered a lovechild, Joseph Baena, with the family’s housekeeper, Mildred Baena, Page Six noted. (RELATED: Arnold Schwarzenegger Gives Caitlyn Jenner Advice On Running For California Governor)

Shriver questioned Mildred about the child’s paternity who confessed it was the superstar actor. The two split not long after.

“It’s a very tough situation for [Joseph],” the “Commando” star previously shared, the outlet noted. “It’s a very tough situation for my kids.”

“Very tough situation for my family,” he added. “It was tough for everybody. But it has happened and now we have to figure it out, right?”

The divorce reportedly took more than a decade to be completed due to several reasons including their complex property settlement agreement. Details are being kept confidential, but the outlet noted the couple will reportedly split their estimated $400 million down the middle.

Schwarzengger and Shriver also share four kids together, Katherine, 32, Christina, 30, Patrick 28 and Christopher, 24.