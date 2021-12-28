‘Boy Meets World’ Actress-Turned-Porn Star Maitland Ward Says Billie Eilish’s Parents To Blame For Singer’s Bad Porn Experience

“Boy Meets World” actress-turned-porn star Maitland Ward said Billie Eilish’s parents were to blame for the singer’s bad porn experience and questioned why she was allowed to watch it at the age of 11.

“To watch it like completely, that’s not right,” the 44-year-old porn star told TMZ in a piece published Tuesday when asked about the 20-year-old singer’s recent comments calling “porn a disgrace.” (RELATED: Bella Thorne Says Female Directors Have Made Her ‘Uncomfortable’ In Filming Nude Scenes)

“And at 11, that’s completely wrong,” she added. “And her parents should be to blame for that, whoever was her caretakers. I don’t know.”(RELATED: ‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Says Fans Are Supportive Of Her Transition To Porn)

Eilish recently opened up about how she started watching porn at around the age of 11 and said she feels watching it has “destroyed” her brain. (RELATED: ‘You’ve Never Seen My Body’: Music Star Billie Eilish Shares Message About Those Who Criticize Her Body)

“As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace,” the superstar singer shared during her appearance on the Sirius XM “The Howard Stern Show.” The comments were noted by Entertainment Tonight.

“I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest,” she added. “I started watching porn when I was like 11. I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn.”

“I’m so angry that porn is so loved, and I’m so angry at myself for thinking that it was OK,” Eilish continued. “The way that vaginas look in porn is f**king crazy. No vaginas look like that. Women’s bodies don’t look like that. We don’t come like that.”

At one point, Ward said porn isn’t “something that’s supposed to teach” a person “how to have sex” in response to the “Lovely” hitmaker’s comment that watching “abusive porn” gave her a false example of what having sex was like.

“The first few times I had sex, I was not saying no to things that were not good,” Eilish explained. “It was because I thought that’s what I was supposed to be attracted to.”

Maitland said “everybody as a teenager has bad experiences in sex” simply because people “don’t know what they are doing” at that age.