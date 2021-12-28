The Colts Place Carson Wentz On The COVID-19 List

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has been hit with some bad health news.

The team announced Tuesday afternoon that Wentz has been placed on the league’s COVID-19 list, and that means he’s out Sunday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We have placed QB Carson Wentz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/5gb4bOmVQf — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 28, 2021

Due to the fact he’s unvaccinated, Wentz must sit out for 10 days. In his absence, Sam Ehlinger will almost certainly take over as QB1.

The #Colts placed QB Carson Wentz, who is unvaccinated, on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2021

This is not what Colts fans want to hear with only two games remaining in the season. The Colts have been on a roll lately, and the last thing they need is Wentz not playing.

They’re fighting for playoff position, and they need everyone out there. Wentz is a major part of the offense as the quarterback, and he’s now been relegated to street clothes for 10 days.

With Carson Wentz out Sunday, Indy’s playoff hopes now figure to rest with QB Sam Ehlinger. https://t.co/Kap2JlIZk9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2021

On the other hand, it’s going to be awesome to see how Sam Ehlinger does as a starting NFL quarterback. He was a blast to watch in college at Texas.

Now, he’s taking over as QB1 of an NFL franchise. For college football fans, it’s going to be fascinating to see how he does against the Raiders.

The 9-6 Colts host the 8-7 Raiders this week. Rookie QB Sam Ehlinger is now in line to make that start as Indy fights for its playoff life. pic.twitter.com/0iPIeXLBFk — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 28, 2021

Let’s all hope Wentz gets healthy ASAP, but in the meantime, it’s going to be great to see Ehlinger under center.