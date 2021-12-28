Editorial

The Colts Place Carson Wentz On The COVID-19 List

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 05: Carson Wentz #2 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during pregame warm-ups before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has been hit with some bad health news.

The team announced Tuesday afternoon that Wentz has been placed on the league’s COVID-19 list, and that means he’s out Sunday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to the fact he’s unvaccinated, Wentz must sit out for 10 days. In his absence, Sam Ehlinger will almost certainly take over as QB1.

This is not what Colts fans want to hear with only two games remaining in the season. The Colts have been on a roll lately, and the last thing they need is Wentz not playing.

They’re fighting for playoff position, and they need everyone out there. Wentz is a major part of the offense as the quarterback, and he’s now been relegated to street clothes for 10 days.

On the other hand, it’s going to be awesome to see how Sam Ehlinger does as a starting NFL quarterback. He was a blast to watch in college at Texas.

Now, he’s taking over as QB1 of an NFL franchise. For college football fans, it’s going to be fascinating to see how he does against the Raiders.

Let’s all hope Wentz gets healthy ASAP, but in the meantime, it’s going to be great to see Ehlinger under center.